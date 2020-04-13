Amid COVID Fight, Govt Officers Need Morale Boost: Ex-IAS Officer

In Delhi, the judiciary was still not separated from the executive. As judicial magistrate, I would have convicted or acquitted hundreds of undertrials in criminal cases ranging from culpable homicide to carrying country liquor. Even murder and rape cases had to be committed to the Sessions Court by us. Indeed, onerous responsibilities at the age of 24 years!

One day, as the magistrate in charge of the Parliament Street Police station, the formidable Mr Raj Narain, MP (famous for beating Indira Gandhi in the 1977 Lok Sabha election) was produced before me for defying prohibitory orders along with Madhu Limaye, MP. Raj Narain, however, pleaded ‘Not Guilty’, while grabbing the magisterial bench that separated us. In a packed courtroom he proceeded to dictate an unending diatribe which I recorded in long hand for over one hour. Whatever he may have said, I thought enough was enough, and sentenced him “till the rising of the court,” finished other cases listed for the day, and went home by the DTC bus. (Officers weren’t given sarkari transport then).

That evening, the baritone voice of Surojit Sen, a broadcasting legend, boomed over All India Radio, relaying news that Raj Narain had expressed outrage over the behaviour of a young woman magistrate who had held him guilty, despite his pleading to the contrary. I entered my chamber the next day, heart pounding as I waited to be reprimanded for imprudence – verging on judicial overreach.