Shahbaz's Austerity Measures: Pakistan Govt Must Support the Poor & Remain Fair

The first issue is that reducing or withdrawing lavish perks and privileges in a desperately poor country is reasonable, but it is witless to deprive people entirely of their salaries or to expect people to work without salaries. This measure alone reeks of drama.

The second issue is that the measures announced are restricted to the federal ministers and advisors alone whereas the bulk of such offices is in the provinces. Why have the provinces not been taken on board and included in the scheme?

Third, there are countless other government-paid bodies such as the military, the judiciary, the Federal Bureau of Revenue, the State Bank, the Election Commission, the National Accountability Bureau, etc, and state-owned enterprises like the national carrier, the railways, the steel mill, etc that have not been included in the belt-tightening. Why? “Armed forces have given a positive response to cut non-combat expenditures,” said Sharif without elaborating on it. This is his mettle.