Sardar Udham Does History Right By Going Beyond Mere Jingoism

We have had many biopics before, several on Bhagat Singh alone, and most of them dealt with his burning desire to free India and finally end up as a martyr for the cause of independence. In these hyper-nationalist times, I had a fear that this film may also end up pandering to the jingoistic times we are living in.

But Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham will disappoint all those who wanted merely a dose of adrenaline and expected the movie to facilitate their politics of misinterpreting our icons. The story is carefully and diligently carved by Ritesh Shah and Subhendu Bhattacharya, going beyond stereotypes that remain confined within a narrow perspective of our anti-colonial struggle. This film is about the ideas and a vision of an India that Udham Singh carried with him all over the world.