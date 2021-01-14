‘US or India, Leader’s Character Matters Everywhere’: Sam Pitroda

Satyan Pitroda has been living in the US for nearly 55 years. Most people know him as Sam Pitroda, a technocrat heading Indian National Congress’s overseas wing. Shocked by the scenes of violence and infamy from Capitol Hill, Pitroda expresses concerns about the state of democracy in India. “There are lessons for the whole world in what happened in the US on 6 January.”

In this exclusive interview with The Quint, Pitroda talks about Trump’s divisive politics, social media fuelling hate, and breakdown of institutions in the US. At the same time, he sounds alert for parallel situations in India.