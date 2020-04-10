Salman Khurshid’s Letter to CJI Bobde on Gogoi’s RS Nomination

Respected Chief Justice Bobde,

There has been a steady flow of criticism and indignation expressed since the news of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi getting nominated to Rajya Sabha was made public. Several former Supreme Court judges including some who were known to be reasonably close to him have spoken in public with unprecedented candour.

Several of my lawyer colleagues have expressed their dismay. Some of those will encounter the former chief justice in his new avatar as member of parliament. He, in turn, will discover what it feels to be judged by others.

Of course, he has briefly given his point of view about joining hands with the legislature to participate in nation-building. A more detailed version of his opinion we will surely be told as he settles in after taking oath of office.