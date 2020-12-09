What BJP’s ‘Ideological Dilemma’ Can Teach Congress About Power

Besides AAP, recent success stories one might recall are those of AGP, TRS, TMC – even CPI(ML) et al – whose no-holds-barred disruption of established order allowed entry to the corridors of political power. How true then, is the adage, that the children of revolution eat up the revolution, will be for them and how soon remains to be seen.

But meanwhile, the Congress remains squeezed between the rock of cooperation – with others to take on the BJP – and the hard place of local parties refusing to give respectable space to it in the hustings. Tough as that is for the Congress, it is a matter of extreme distress for party cadres in the states.

Our periodic pragmatic decisions to fortify local cadres with imports from regional parties, who have been discarded or rebelled, creates more heart-burn and eventual collapse when the imports revert to their past hunting grounds.