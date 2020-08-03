‘Who’ll Delhi Talk To In J&K If Leaders Are Jailed’: Saifuddin Soz

A high-octane drama unfolded in Srinagar on Thursday, 30 July 2020, when senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz tried to speak to a few journalists about his detention, outside his residence at Humhama, just outside the Srinagar airport.

Talking briefly to reporters from behind the walls of his residence, Soz said he would approach the court regarding the Jammu and Kashmir administration “lying” before the apex court.

However, a security officer in civvies dragged the veteran Congress leader away from the reporters, and asked other uniformed personnel to chase away the scribes.

“Chase them away from here,” the unidentified officer shouted, as he pulled Soz down from the wall.