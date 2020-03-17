Why Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Revolt Might Benefit Sachin Pilot

Ever since Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress, political circles are buzzing overtime that Sachin Pilot may be the next ‘Young Gun’ to move away from the Grand Old Party. A close confidante of Scindia, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, Pilot is now the focus of intense speculation that he may soon take the same rebellious route as the Gwalior ‘Maharaja’.

The key question is: will Pilot revolt like Scindia and join the saffron brigade?