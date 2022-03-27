Russia-Ukraine War, Cong & 'The Kashmir Files': India’s Age of Discontent

We live in an age of disagreements and discontent. It is easy to disagree these days. In a way, that should have been an indication of maturity and independence. But then, the manner and motive of disagreement and even the consequences of disagreement leading to discord and hostility speak little of the disagreement we otherwise approve as 'autonomy of thought'.

Lest we think this is only about contemporary conditions in India, we just have to look at other democracies in the world and indeed the state of international relations. Consensus-building is the ultimate accomplishment of a successful leader. But tragically, some have become immensely successful only by, perhaps especially by, averting consensus and feasting off people’s latent fears, avarice, jealousy, egos, and the instinct to push ‘othering’. “Hate begets more hate and only love conquers all”, we are constantly told since Mahatma Gandhi validated the proposition through his life. But contemporary experience makes us wonder otherwise.