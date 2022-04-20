Russia, LAC, Self-Reliance: Rajnath’s Meet With Army Brass Must Be Realistic

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Army commanders’ conference in New Delhi on 21 April (Thursday). These deliberations, while restricted to the Army, are potentially import-laden and will involve several inter-linked policy tracks relevant to the efficacy of the Indian military. Cumulatively, the outcome of this conference will have a long-term effect on the higher management of India’s military security.

In terms of immediate challenges to national security and territorial integrity, India is dealing with a muted but tense stand-off with China along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh; the Galwan ‘incident’ of June 2020 remains unresolved.