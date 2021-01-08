An Unnoticed ‘Election’ Will Define Role of RSS in India’s Future

Joshi was due to step down in 2018 and there was widespread speculation that Dattatreya Hosabale, one of the sah-sarkaryavahs (joint general secretary) would succeed him.

At the last minute, however, Joshi, despite not being in the pink of health, was retained. The RSS top brass was reportedly of the view that continuing with him would deter the Sangh from taking a BJP-centric characteristic without causing disquiet in the ties between the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The RSS has eyes set on two crucial events in coming years; the first being general elections in 2024 which will summon all energies of the sangh parivar to ensure another victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, of greater import for the RSS is the impending centenary of the formation of Nagpur-based organisation: it was established on the day of Dusshera in 1925 by KB Hedgewar. Although plans are not yet drawn, the RSS is likely to kick off celebrations throughout the country in 2024 and it would have to prepare for these within a year or so.