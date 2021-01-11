Right to Peaceful Assembly Is Fundamental, But Perils Abound

In other words, there is no way that you can now protest in public in Delhi. Colonial and post-independence methods of protest have been rendered ineffective in free India through the use of colonial laws by the state to allegedly maintain public order and protect the Constitution.

But, there is still one (deemed designated) place where a protest can be held – in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi, a place not easily accessible to anyone and recently described as an open jail.



So future protesters in Delhi may be well advised that if they want to protest, the designated place is in the nature of an open jail. How they propose to reach Burari is their problem. Alternatively, they can violate the law and go to a closed jail, like Tihar, for example.