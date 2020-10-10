News & TRP Rigging Scam: How Journalists Become ‘Compliant Aides’

If a particular news story appears to have high viewership, because of the manipulation of a few rating-meters, every channel will begin to follow that story. Viewers will get inundated with that story and the supply will create an artificial demand.

The exact reverse will happen if a channel that asks questions is blocked in crucial geographies, especially where there are a cluster of meters. That channel will appear to have no viewership in meter-homes, even if it is being watched in the rest of the country. The stories it broadcasts will appear to be of low viewer-interest. The channel will stop getting advertising and will be forced to reduce its expenditure on newsgathering.

So, manipulating ratings by fixing meters, not only has serious financial consequences for channels – strengthening some and weakening others – but it also is a great way to manipulate the news-cycle. It is a perfect method to turn journalists into compliant courtiers.