R-Day & Military: Armed Forces Must Remember They’re Bigger Than Controversies

Also, the military is not the most enthusiastic in disowning anything, good or otherwise. The hierarchical institution works on ‘orders’, and therefore, the faster the top brass salutes its acquiescence, the sooner things change. But the top brass is also the most culture or tradition-conscious and averse to change, like in any organisation. Technology and battlegrounds have evolved rapidly in the profession of arms, and that has made challenges and their solutions more asymmetric and unconventional, requiring adaptability in a decidedly rigid environment. Thus, instead of unleashing creative tensions, often, emotional tensions get released.

Compounding this change-retain conundrum for the institution is unprecedented politicisation. Today, the malaise of partisanship has deeply infected the veteran community, which supports or slams a move solely based on partisanship.