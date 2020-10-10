Could Ram Vilas Paswan Still Be Critical to BJP’s Bihar Gameplan?

In an unusually long tweet, filled with effusive praise for the late minister, Modi described Paswan’s demise as “a personal loss’’ and said he leaves a void “that will perhaps never be filled.”

The irony was not lost on those who recall that Paswan walked out of the first NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, as a mark of protest against the 2002 communal violence in Gujarat, when Modi was chief minister.