Why Rajini-Kamal On Screen Bond May Not Translate Into Politics

The last time Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth got together was on the silver screen for Geraftaar in 1985 along with Amitabh Bachchan. The film was a super hit. Before one raises their eyebrows over what two Tamil superstars were doing in Bollywood, you have a new surprise now – they are into politics these days.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party was announced by Kamal in 2018, while ground reports suggest that Rajini’s political party’s name is Makkal Sevai Katchi (MSK). With elections barely 4 months away, Rajinikanth appointed the head of Tamil Nadu BJP unit’s Intellectual Unit as his party’s chief coordinator.