Rajasthan Polls: As Vasundhara Raje Turns 70, BJP Fiddles With Birthday Gift

Led by Himanshu Sharma, a known protégé of State BJP Chief Satish Poonia, the BJYM has invited all BJP MLAs to join the dharna opposing paper leaks in recruitment exams for state government jobs. Most see the BJYM protest on 4 March as a bid to scuttle Raje’s birthday celebrations at the behest of arch-rival Poonia and a ploy to stop party workers from going to Salasar. It’s a valid argument since the BJYM protest could easily have been kept a few days before or after the Raje event if the state unit wanted.

Nevertheless, Raje and her loyalists are determined to go ahead with their show of strength as they believe it will send a strong political message to BJP’s central leadership. Her camp believes that through this event, Vasundhara will be able to prove to the party’s top brass that she has a large army of supporters and if elections are fought under her leadership, she can make the BJP return to power in Rajasthan.

They also hope it will re-establish Raje’s mass appeal and pressurise the BJP High Command to appoint her the LoP, thus, bolstering her chances of becoming the chief minister if BJP wins the upcoming state elections.