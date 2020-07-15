Sachin Pilot’s New Challenge? To Juggle ‘Caste and Modernity’

Being Sachin Pilot is not easy in Indian politics today. But that could be the best thing that has happened to the youthful leader from Rajasthan, whose unseemly ouster as deputy chief minister and state party chief by the Congress party, has evoked mixed reactions. As this is being written, we are not sure what his next steps will be, though the first-up tweet from him suggests defiance of the party leadership – which, if the history of the Indian National Congress since 1969 is anything to go by, is an exit from the organisation.

Those who are quick to associate him as an impending ally of the Congress's bitter opponent, the BJP, or as one playing into the Hindutva party's hands, somehow are already throwing mud at him or writing him off. There are others who think the 42-year-old's exit might mean ‘political suicide’, because the Congress is as good as it gets for him.