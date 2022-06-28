Is Rajasthan Congress Facing Turbulence as Pilot-Gehlot Rift Deepens?

Even as the power struggle in Maharashtra deepens by the day, a political storm seems to be brewing in Rajasthan. Over the past few days, the tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot has reignited with ferocious intensity. With barbs flying from both sides, political circles are abuzz that the rift in the ruling Congress may lead to a full-blown crisis. The “desert squall” that was adroitly controlled two years ago now threatens to turn into a major tornado.

Ironically, a rather innocuous, off-the-cuff comment by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has rekindled hostilities between the Gehlot and Pilot camps. Sharing the experience of his recent ED (Enforcement Directorate) interaction with party workers at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi last Wednesday, Rahul said, “ED officials asked me about the patience with which I answered their questions. I’m in Congress since 2004. Patience is inculcated in us and every leader of the party understands this.” He added, “Congress party teaches patience … Sachin Pilot is sitting here, Siddaramaiahji is here.”