Will India Do Better Or Worse Under ‘Centrists’ Biden & Harris?

In many ways, our economic and strategic bonds with the US are deeper than ever. The US has become India’s largest partner with bilateral trade nearing USD 100 billion. More than 600 American companies—including Microsoft, Google, Uber, Walmart and Amazon—operate in India. Apple is actively planning to manufacture its latest iPhones here. US investment in the country has jumped manifold. Our strategic relationship, too, has broken new ground, as we join forces in unprecedented ways and places to stabilise a precarious world. We can go further still.

The truth is that the US, especially under a centrist Biden/Harris administration, would prefer to embrace India, perhaps without the bombast, but in several subtle ways. India is the world's second most populous country—expected to overtake first-place China by 2022—with the third biggest economy measured at PPP, and the fourth strongest military.