‘Scam 1992’ & ‘Badla’ Ban: Why Farm Laws May Work – With Tweaks

Everybody in the market was incensed but scared, yet the government was adamant. A traditional system of trading, seen as hugely exploitative and prone to corruption, in which the middleman doubled up as a financier/warehouser/consultant, was being banned. It was to be replaced by new-fangled, technology-driven structures.

The government claimed this would clean up the Augean stables and create new opportunities. But the market players feared they would become fodder for big capital, robbed of savings and inheritance. Cornered, they were being mobilised to hit back against the new policies. A big part of India’s economy could be held to ransom.