Iran-US Row: Will Trump Pay Heed to Advice & Not Escalate Further?

Within hours of Qassem Soleimani’s burial in his native town of Kerman, Iran launched ballistic missile strikes against the Ain al-Asad and Erbil military bases in Iraq in the early hours of 8 January. As US military personnel are stationed in both, the Iranian action was an obvious and direct response to President Trump’s order to kill Soleimani in a drone attack on 3 January within the premises of the Baghdad airport.

As I write these lines, the US has not disclosed the extent of damage caused to US forces in these attacks. Trump’s tweet that “all is well” and “so far so good” seems to indicate that there have been no American fatalities. This is in contrast to claims being made on Iranian state television, that eighty US service personnel — or as Iran is now calling them, ‘terrorists’ — were killed in the attacks. Trump is due to address the American people and is likely to inform them of the details of the Iranian attack, as well as give some indication of the steps that he is presently considering.

Further, on Wednesday, 8 January, hours after a Ukrainian airliner crashed near an airport in Iran’s capital city Tehran — which led to much ‘speculation’ — the head of Tehran’s civil aviation organisation officially stated that Iran would not return the black box of the aircraft.