Punjab Elections: Why Five Districts Will Decide the Fate of All Players

A turnout decline of around 5% in Punjab, which went to the polls on 20 February, has complicated matters for political pundits and pollsters who were predicting an AAP victory. Punjab’s electoral politics is very difficult to understand or decipher as it’s a border state – the minority-majority relationship between Sikhs and Hindus, a large Dalit population and very different three regions further complicate the arithmetic.

Generally, a lower turnout is considered good news for the incumbent government, which, in this case, is led by Charanjit Singh Channi. The Gujarat election of 2017, Maharashtra and Haryana in 2019, and Delhi in 2020 are a few examples. But there have been exceptions as well.

Much has been discussed about this subject, so let’s rest the case with this – who benefits from this decline in turnout will be revealed only on 10 March.