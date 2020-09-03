Yes, PUBG Ban Will Hurt China. But How Can India Truly Gain?

Again, as Indians, we aren’t very data privacy-conscious. A hack here and there to take some money out of some account, is what we understand as data theft. Well, it’s much more. Data is the new gold. It is the new oil. A company like Sony had to apologise globally when it was hacked into, and the data of a few million users was stolen from their gaming section.

Having access to data gives one the ability to access and control someone’s bank account, IDs, all sorts of other information. The gaming companies can easily mine data and sell it ahead to third parties for large amounts. This is especially critical in the case of China, because to speak plainly, we are not on friendly terms anymore. If the situation goes from bad to worse, imagine the Chinese having control over all those devices and and access to data, and hence, the ability to exploit further.