Pornography & Empowerment: Don't See Crime with Moral Blinkers On

When mobs beat up people and chant religious slogans, we do not ban the religion. Why, then, should we want to ban porn if a person is suspected of promoting an app selling adult content and exploiting models? A crime should be treated as a crime without moral blinkers.

In 2015, the Indian government banned 857 adult websites “to protect the Indian cultural fabric and prevent gross misuse of technology”. Websites, films, and books are easy targets to acquire a halo.

Would they ban temples where the frescoes are in poses that celebrate sexuality? What sort of culture prompts men to stub cigarettes in the genital orifices of temple statues? Why is social perversion more tolerable than self-gratification?

We are a repressed society because we do not have a liberal sexual culture, and that includes porn. There is ignorance about the body. Repression and rationalisation have turned us into socially-acceptable automatons.