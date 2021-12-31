Security & Politicisation: 'Uniform' Gets Tainted by Being Too Close to Politics

There was poetic injustice in a policeman addressing a public gathering (read again, public gathering) in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, ironically called, Police Ki Pathshala (literally, All about the Police) when he said straight-faced and triumphantly, ‘Police officials are the most honest. If the police have taken money from you and said that they will get your work done, then they will get your work done’.

This shocker came from a state where the ruling dispensation is punting on returning to power owing to its claimed stellar record on law and order. Though, a Member of Parliament from the ruling party who is increasingly speaking his mind, Varun Gandhi, conceded, ‘When one looks at the comparison, empirically…the NCRB crime statistics of UP from 2016 to 2020 – the highest amount of murders, kidnappings and abductions, number of cases on dowry prohibition, SC/St, NDPS are in the state. Highest number of sexual harassment cases under Section 354.’

Further, in a recent chilling condemnation of the UP police’s unilateral highhandedness in arresting a Delhi family without informing the Delhi Police, the Delhi High Court slammed, UP main chalta hoga, yahan nahin (This may be the way in UP, will not work here).