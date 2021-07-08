Modi's New Cabinet: How Will Future of JD(U) & LJP Play Out in Bihar?

LJP outcast Chirag Paswan received his first bitter lesson in the ruthless craft of politics when his uncle Pashupati Paras was sworn in as cabinet minister in the Modi government as successor to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan.

It should have been Chirag, right?

As Ram Vilas Paswan’s son and heir, the 38-year-old film star-turned-politician was confident that he would get dibs. Besides, hadn’t he proved his worth to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as the showboy in last year’s assembly polls?

It was his aggressive anti-Nitish Kumar campaign that helped them cut their troublesome ally and Chief Minister to size, and tilt the power axis in their favour.

Had Ram Vilas Paswan been alive to advise his son, he probably would have told Chirag not to be so naïve. Politics is cut-throat business in which nobody seeks or does any favours. Ram Vilas managed to set a record of being a cabinet minister in every government at the Centre since 1991 only because of his canny political sense, not because of handouts or indulgences.