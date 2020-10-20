Modi’s COVID Address Timely, But Leaders Aren’t Leading by Example

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation invariably ratchets up the national anxiety level. Within minutes of the announcement, people begin wondering, what is he going to say now? For a change, in the hours preceding Tuesday's speech, people were less apprehensive. This may not be good news for Modi – the communicator par excellence.

Possibly, most reasoned that, with the Bihar election underway, the Model Code of Conduct would prevent him from 'giving' anything to people. Opposition parties may be critical of Modi for skirting economic issues, but it wasn’t possible for him to even cite what the government had undertaken and delivered so far due to the code.

Furthermore, Modi also could not be expected to say anything on India's military conflict with China, especially with Rahul Gandhi asking him to "tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory."