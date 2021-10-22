PM Modi's Speech on 1 Bn Vaccine Feat Only Shows Celebration, Not Contemplation
More than eight years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wowed India with the “glass is always full” allegory.
More than eight years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wowed India with the “glass is always full” allegory.
In an address to students of Delhi’s Shri Ram College of Commerce in February 2013, the then Gujarat chief minister and BJP’s prime ministerial face began the political seduction of middle-class India.
Theatrically, picking up a glass of water, he told the audience, comprising not just the students, but millions of Indians hooked on live TV, and said, an optimist would say the glass is half full, while a pessimist would say it is half empty.
Modi Appeared As the Harbinger of Hope for India in 2013
"I have a third point of view. For me the glass is always full — half with water and half with air. We can turn over the situation, ” he said.
For Indians fed on the diet of despondency created by the UPA’s political lassitude, Modi’s words sounded magical and he appeared to be the harbinger of hope that India awaited for long.
After much turning over of the same glass since then, Modi continues doing the same – wowing India and its people – with the same capacity, ability with smart turning of phrases, or what close aide and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, eternalised in Indian political vocabulary as 'jumla'.
Back then, as an ‘outsider’ and challenger to India’s political throne, the self-created image of ‘eternal optimist’ blended perfectly with the two magical words Modi used with regularity during the 2014 election campaign: vikas and badlao (development and change).
But is it wrong to ask for the challenger’s vocabulary to be different from that of the incumbent’s? Especially when the nation remains in the woods while combating an unprecedented multi-dimensioned crisis?
Modi Predictably Was on Ball to Harness the 1 Billion Vaccine Jab Mark
Never a person to waste an opportunity at self-aggrandisement, Modi predictably was on ball to harness the 1 billion vaccination milestone. His umpteenth address to the nation on Friday, 22 October, a day after crossing the watershed was however, a little less than reiteration, or elaboration of points made in a speech made immediately after crossing the figure on Thursday, 21 October, or in a series of signed op-ed pieces published in several newspapers in the morning.
This verbal and textual combo underscored the importance Modi and his regime accord to the power of repetition, a ploy used by countless leaders prior to him and even in the present era of global populism.
The effort is to clearly keep emphasising on this accomplishment in the hope that it would erase memories of botches made in the course of handling the pandemic, even during the vaccination drive.
Even while accepting that the war against coronavirus is yet to be won completely, Modi remarked that reaching the 100 crore mark, was “India’s victory, every citizen’s victory”. As a corollary, it is also the government’s success, it goes without saying.
From the time the pandemic became inescapable, no occasion was spared to bolster the regime’s political support. Because of this constant objective, the occasion of reaching this crucial landmark was marked solely by celebration and not by contemplation, if we could have done things better.
Public articulations by Modi over the two days, culminating in the address to the nation, was undoubtedly smart politics and was conspicuous by use of techniques that are standard to the prime minister’s communication strategy.
Modi Stressed Only on the Positives About Economy
Never shy of converting someone else’s ploy into his own, Modi has repeatedly since March 2020, stressed on the power of the collective. 'Jan Bhagidari' was once a signature of the long-forgotten Sheila Dikshit but has now become Modi’s.
By saying that that the vaccine drive is a prime example of what a country can achieve if citizens and government come together, he shared both kudos and failure or shortcomings, which of course did not get mentioned in the headline points, but were tucked in way down in the body copy. It is a smart device to share success, while apportioning blames that should ideally rest solely on the government’s door.
All that has been accomplished, or remains on the to-do list, is the cumulative result of sabka prayas (everyone effort), again a Modi coinage, introduced in this year’s I-Day speech while putting the task of seeking sabka vishwas (everyone’s trust), that he set out for party leaders after the 2019 victory on the backburner.
There is no doubt that achieving the 1 billion vaccines mark demonstrates the country’s capacity to deliver. But, can we afford to remain oblivious to other areas that require equal success, be it reviving national and personal economies or strengthening the public health system in the country?
Although reality points in another direction, Modi emphasised only on the positives as far as economy was concerned.
Talking Over Reality Is Essential
“There is all round confidence, enthusiasm, and zest,” Modi said and blended the indisputable with the questionable: Good tidings in the fields of sports, tourism, and entertainment were mentioned in the same breath as claims of the same trend being seen in the economic sphere.
That’s the “glass always full” tact — we look only at the glass as being filled with water, no matter how much, while disregarding that there exists as a huge void of air or hawa. Yet this provides material for the largest public relations and publicity machinery in contemporary world, official as well as the non-state proponents.
There is undoubtedly need to bask in the satisfaction of reaching this point. But, reminders must be made that India remains well short of reaching the self-articulated target of fully vaccinating the adult population by year end.
Modi’s adversaries must however, note the innate capacity to reiterate the positives and blend each of these narratives into his own. The 1 billion mark has come at a time when India is celebrating the 75th of its independence, as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', phrase over which the prime minister has a copyright.
The hallmark of a successful political leader has unfortunately come to mean the ability to publicise issues solely from her or his perspective. Talking over reality is thereby essential.
Unconcealed Effort Made to Project the PM as Protector
Almost 90 percent of India's one billon doses being of just one vaccine, Covishield manufactured under an acquired license from outside India, has never prevented Modi from claiming that India achieved 'aatmanirbharta' or self-sufficiency and that people now willingly opt for Made in India (again a Modi slogan, although Swadeshi is a century plus notion) products, again a singular success of this government.
India’s vaccination drive has witnessed high points being choreographed and managed so as to reach a marker point on crucial dates – for instance Modi’s birthday on 17 September, or the earlier ‘world record’ to mark India’s revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination that came into effect in June.
Coupled with the PM’s photo on vaccine certificates, this is little but an unconcealed effort at projecting the prime minister as protector and provider, fostering the cult of personality.
Declaration of ‘victory’ over COVID-19 earlier this year was followed weeks later by the horrifying second wave of the pandemic.
While not taking away any of the achievement of the government and the country’s institutions built over decades, we can just hope that the celebration of the 1 billion vaccination mark does not turn out to be another premature jubilatory exercise.
(The writer is a NCR-based author and journalist. His books include The RSS: Icons of the Indian Right and Narendra Modi: The Man, The Times. He tweets at @NilanjanUdwin. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.