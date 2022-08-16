PM Modi's I-Day Speech: Beyond Savarkar & Corruption, a Dearth of Fresh Ideas?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the historic occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence was noteworthy only for its shaky appeals and oft-repeated ideas and programmes.

Alongside, an acute awareness of the necessity to renew his appeal to voters below 35 years of age, was evident. He asked the youth to “take a pledge and walk with me ... take the oath of the tricolour and walk along”.

Modi repeatedly reminded people that India was just 25 years away from marking its centenary as an independent nation in 2047 – a period for which he has coined the catchphrase ‘Amrit Kaal’, drawn from Vedic astrology. But independent historians of the future may list this speech as a missed opportunity for its failure to be inspirational and impart fresh thought into governance and policy.