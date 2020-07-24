PM Modi’s ‘Look West’ Policy Must Get Renewed to Counter China

The void created by America’s diminishing interests in the Middle East seems to attract nations like Russia, China, and Israel who are eager to gain a stronger foothold in the region. With Iran attempting regional hegemony and Saudi Arabia gravitating towards Israel the security and strategic challenges in the region are only getting more and more complicated. In this backdrop, is it time for India to forge more than just a transactional relationship with West Asia?

One of the most underrated foreign policy successes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the unexpected and unconventional engagement with the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Recognising the changing tides in the Middle East, PM Modi’s decision to engage the Saudis is both politically and economically promising.