Perhaps, PM Modi Only Wanted to Check if We Pay Attention to His Speech

The Prime Minister’s speech on Independence Day is an important landmark in our national calendar. It gives us a window into the government's vision for our country. It is also a platform for important announcements.

In PM Modi’s 8th address from the Red Fort, the one thing constant since 2014 has been the duration. The speech is usually long. The second constant is that the failure rate of his grand announcements is 100%.

Take for example PM Modi’s promise to double farmer income by 15 August 2022. We are now one year away. Has there been any substantial progress? Are those farmers who are protesting against the government’s farm laws a bunch of ungrateful people whose incomes PM Modi has nearly doubled already?