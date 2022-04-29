Pakistan: Why Suicide Bombing By a Woman Marks a New Chapter in Baloch Crisis

“The Baloch Liberation Army’s Majeed Brigade targeted Chinese officials in a successful self-sacrificing attack on Tuesday in Karachi. Three Chinese officials Huang Guiping, Ding Mufang, and Chen Sai were killed in the attack, whereas Wang Yuqing and their security guards were injured. Today’s mission was successfully carried out by Majeed Brigade’s fidayee Shaari Baloch alias Bramsh, resident of Niazar Abad Turbat. The mother of two children – eight-year-old Mahrosh and four-year-old Meer Hassan – sacrificed herself for a better future for the Baloch nation. She added a new chapter to the Baloch resistance history by becoming the first female fidayee of the Baloch nation”.

This is how the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) spokesperson claimed responsibility for the attack at the Confucius Institute at Karachi University. He added: “The Baloch Liberation Army once again warns China to immediately halt its exploitation projects and refrain from aiding the occupying Pakistani state. Otherwise, our future attacks will be even harsher. Hundreds of highly trained male and female members of Baloch Liberation Army’s Majeed Brigade are ready to carry out deadly attacks in any part of Balochistan and Pakistan. We want to tell Pakistan to immediately stop Baloch genocide, peacefully withdraw from Balochistan and recognise Baloch motherland’s independence, or else be ready for further attacks”.