Pakistan Floods Are an Issue of High National Security for India

As the philosophers say, there are few disasters that don’t offer opportunity. When Prime Minister Modi reached to offer Pakistan assistance, as the country reels from severe flooding, it’s actually a rare break for both countries.

Both, because neither is going to have an easy going of it in the future; not in climate change, nor in battling a global economic crisis, nor in holding off a pandemic whose virus is proving evolutionary.

Rare, because while both Pakistan and India have had cooperated in natural disasters before, this time it may just prove to be the first step to change. This is now an issue of the highest national security. Here’s why.