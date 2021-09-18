Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s ‘Haqqani Tribe’ Comment is No Gaffe

Propagating fake narratives is the best way for Pakistan to control dissent and justify supporting terrorists.

Imran Khan does it again — he became the laughing stock of half of the world, and, this time, of half of his country too. Live on CNN, he, in a very condescending mood, explained the real story of the Haqqanis to Becky Anderson.

According to Imran, the man who notoriously believes Africa is a state and Germany shares a border with Japan, said, “Haqqani is a tribe who lives in Afghanistan”. He goes on for a couple of minutes with the story of the poor Sirajuddin and his family being born in a refugee camp in Pakistan, where Pakistan “could not check if somebody was a Talibani” amongst 5 million refugees.