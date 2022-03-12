Pak No-Confidence Vote: Was Imran’s Tirade Against the West the Final Straw?

He went on to assert that Pakistan had paid a very high price for his predecessors agreeing to join NATO’s war in Afghanistan.

Imran Khan forgot that his direct response to the envoys was not in keeping with his stature nor politic in the prevailing Russia-NATO standoff on Ukraine.

The Pakistani generals are believed to be deeply upset at Imran Khan’s outburst. This was one more proof of his incapacity to handle sensitive issues with subtlety and finesse. There can be little doubt that the NATO countries would have, especially after Khan’s theatrics, reminded the army of Pakistan’s economic vulnerabilities for which it needs their help; neither China nor the Saudis can really help with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the West can. Besides, Pakistan is not out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list as yet. It must always be borne in mind that on crucial issues for the West, the Pakistani army is an interlocutor, not the political leadership, though the ministers may be kept in the loop.