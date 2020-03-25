Amid Corona Crisis, Here’s How Govt Can Help the Poor: Chidambaram

The Prime Minister’s announcement of a nationwide 21-day lockdown, is a watershed moment in the battle against the COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic. We should put behind us the debates that took place before 24 March, and look upon the nationwide lockdown as the beginning of a new battle in which the people are the foot soldiers and the PM is the Commander. We owe a duty to extend our total support to the prime minister, and the central and state governments.

#STAYHOMEINDIA is a great rally cry. But to #STAYHOME, people will need money and food. We must think and plan not only for the next 21 days but for some weeks beyond the lockdown period. Besides, current employment and wages must be protected.

Here is a 10-point plan (without too much elaboration) which is intended to put cash and food immediately in the hands of the poor and the vulnerable. It is placed for the consideration of the government and for an immediate announcement of relief.