Can Online Fantasy Sports Help Digital Growth & Boost Our Economy?

In the US, the OFS industry is worth 7.8 bn USD (ET). In India, the OFS industry is still in a nascent phase but has shown promising trends. A report by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS)-Kantar has shown that 60 percent of OFS users watch and follow more sports than before, 59 percent users have started watching new types of sports primarily because of their interest in Fantasy Sports, 87 percent browse more information to research for their participation and 48 percent have watched new sports thanks to OFS.

With newer audiences viewing sports in the country, the possibility of resources becoming available for non-mainstream sports such as football, hockey, kabaddi, handball and volleyball, sports which have been starved for attention and money in India, could soon become a reality.