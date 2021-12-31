Omicron Surge & Assembly Polls: Has EC Learnt No Lessons After Bengal?

Last week, the Allahabad High Court urged the Centre and the Election Commission (EC) to ban the rallies being held by political parties in the run-up to the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh early next year. It also requested them to consider postponing the polls.

There was good reason for the High Court’s suggestion. At a time when the country is once again witnessing a sharp spike in the number of cases of COVID-19, and we are probably staring at a third wave of the pandemic, huge public rallies by political parties, where few bother to wear a mask and social distancing is non-existent, can easily fuel the spread of infections.