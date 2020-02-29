Delhi Violence: Here’s Why Unemployed Youth Turn Into Rioters

Who were these men? Saurabh says, they were all in their 20s, armed with sticks and stones, intoxicated by religious hatred. But, that was not the only thing that had made them high. Many of them were reeking of booze and some were visibly drunk. It was a potent mix of mob psychology, religious fervour, collective machismo and alcohol.

Most, probably all of them, are likely to be unemployed. CMIE’s data tells us that Delhi has 5.7 lakh young men, between the age of 20 to 29 years, who are looking for jobs but haven’t managed to get any. That is about 30 percent of young men in the city, who want to work. Within this age group, those who are between 20-24 years old, have an unemployment rate of 49 percent. That means, every second man in his early 20s, who wants a job, doesn’t have one.