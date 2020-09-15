Migrant Deaths: What Modi Govt’s Response In Parliament Tells Us

There didn't seem to be even a flicker of remorse, as the Modi government declined to pay compensation for migrant deaths and/or job losses because of COVID-19 on the plea that it had no data for either.

In response to a written question in Parliament, the union labour ministry shrugged off all responsibility for the misery that more than 1 crore migrant workers went through after the Centre unilaterally shut down the country on 24 March, with just four hours notice, ostensibly to ‘control the spread’ of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The question (of compensation) does not arise,’’ the ministry said, as “no such data (on deaths and job losses) is maintained.”