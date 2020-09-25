Modi Govt Has Withheld Data, But ‘Real’ Issue Is of Collection

Take the question that started it all – on the deaths of migrant workers in road accidents. To be able to answer the MPs’ questions, the Ministry of Home Affairs would need to ask every state, which would then ask every district in the country to comb through FIRs from road accidents during the lockdown period to see if any mentioned that the victim was a returning migrant worker.

Since the profession of the victim or the reason for them to be walking on the road is not part of the standard pro forma that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) uses for its annual ‘Accidents and Suicides in India’ report, or by the roads ministry for its annual report, this would require every police station in the country to depute someone to manually read the FIRs.