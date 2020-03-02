NRC, NPR & Caste-Based Census – How Nitish Stumped BJP in Bihar

No senior BJP leader, so far, has unequivocally denied the possibility of NRC implementation in the future. At best, they have said that no discussions have been held over the issue, yet. On the issue of caste-based census, the party has made its intent clear by holding-up the release of data collected in 2011 – while the government has been in power for the last six years.

The BJP is set to implement the National Population Register (NPR), but Nitish Kumar sent a loud message that in Bihar, he would continue to rule the roost. With a swift, strategic move, Nitish Kumar also has sought to quell the rebellion in the JDU over CAA-NRC. If anyone had even an iota of doubt that the Bihar Chief Minister was losing the game to the BJP, the three resolutions are a testimony to the fact that he is back in the game.

What can’t be overlooked is that the JDU chief played his cards after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the next Assembly elections in Bihar will be fought under the leadership of Nitish Kumar again.