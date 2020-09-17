You’re Being Watched: Can We Escape ‘The Social Dilemma’ We’re In?

For some time now, we’ve been living in a binary world – the real-world and the world of the internet. Today, one can google an address, a question, a person – anything really – and they have the answer in a matter of seconds; and with the help of social media platforms, one can associate with and reach out to anyone in the world at any point in time.

It all seemed hunky-dory until experts and civil society members started questioning the dark side of technology and social media usage.