COVID is Still Raging, Can We Talk About Fashion? Netflix Says Yes

How does one start an essay on fashion in the middle of a raging pandemic? Perhaps TS Eliot’s Prufrock can set the stage because like his our evenings, too, are

“...spread out against the sky

Like a patient etherized upon a table...”

while he wonders whether

“I shall wear the bottoms of my trousers rolled.

Shall I part my hair behind? Do I dare to eat a peach?

I shall wear white flannel trousers, and walk upon the beach.”

But this is also the time that the need for escapism is also at its peak, jurists be damned. Netflix knows it, as do other content creators, and has been able to capitalise on this existential need and delivered record growth in 2020. Netflix plans a staggering USD17 billion expenditure on programming in 2021. The company spent USD12.5 billion in 2020 and USD14.8 billion in 2019.

And this much-sought escapism is what Halston, Netflix’s latest offering from the atelier of Ryan Murphy, offers in good measure.