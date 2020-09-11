‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ is About My Relationship, & Yours

Does your boyfriend’s nose become grotesquely long the day you decide to end your relationship?

Do most parents-in-law, sweet and regular hitherto, turn into Gulliver’s giants the moment the idea of ‘divorce’ is seeded in your head?

And what about those unbearable long drives that become longer, almost unending, as you nurse misgivings about your partner who wishes to discuss something, anything at that very moment?

Does your partner’s dog—once your beloved, too—also turn into a whimsical monster when you are thinking of ending things?

In all likelihood, the answer to some or all of the above is YES, and Charlie Kaufman knows it. His latest, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, is all relationships ever, all related misgivings ever. It’s now streaming on Netflix, which, some would argue, epitomises relationships in our age.