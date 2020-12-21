How India May React To Nepal Constitutional Row & What It’ll Mean

For now, PM Oli is shouldering the blame for letting his people and democracy down. He has resorted to the old tactics of past politicians which plunged the country into turmoil and instability as the leaders chose to act in a partisan manner.

The next standing committee meeting of the CPN is vital. If disciplinary action is taken against Oli, as is being threatened by Prachanda and other senior members of the party, it will most likely mean a split in the party. Oli may form a new government with the support of the Nepali Congress and others.

In the meantime, Chinese diplomacy in Nepal seems to have taken a back seat with this development. The Chinese ambassador to Nepal was in the limelight recently for ‘active involvement’ in saving the communist party’s unity.

Since early 2020, Chinese envoy Hou Yanqi has been seen holding a series of meetings with NCP leaders, expressing concern over the ongoing power play within the ruling party. China has also been seeking support from Nepali leaders to stand behind it against US’s attempt to isolate it internationally on the COVID-19 issue. China and CPN have built on their party-to-party relationship as well with events being held in Kathmandu surrounding Xi Jinping’s ideology earlier in 2020.