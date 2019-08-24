Arun Jaitley: The Man That I Knew

I know as a matter of fact, he meant every word of it. This was because those were the principles he lived and died by. I have not known any other successful senior counsel who has done so much for his colleagues, chamber juniors, young members of the bar, and his staff. He was always a great promoter of merit and felt the need to encourage lawyers who didn’t have any godfathers in the profession.

There were times when some of us would joke with him that he was too decent for politics. We would object to him helping people in the legal fraternity and in politics, whose lack of value systems he did not approve of, at all. He would either remain silent and smile, or would tell us that when a person is in need, or is in trying times, one should reach out and help if one can. That was the man, the persona of Arun Jaitley.