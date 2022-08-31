NASA’s Artemis 1 Mission: What Does It Promise For Space Exploration?

NASA’s Artemis 1 mission is poised to take a key step toward returning humans to the moon after a half-century hiatus. The launch was scheduled for the morning of 29 August 2022 but was postponed due to an issue with one of the rocket’s engines.

The next opportunity to launch the rocket is 2 September 2022. The mission is a shakedown cruise – sans crew – for NASA’s Space Launch System and the Orion Crew Capsule.