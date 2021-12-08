Nagaland or Kashmir, More 'Kills' Shouldn't Be the Forces' Goal

Why should the primary objective of the armed forces in areas of insurgency be to kill rather than capture and prosecute those identified as terrorists? That’s the question we should be asking – and asking vigorously – in the wake of the tragic killing of innocent civilians in Nagaland.

Early on, the argument used to be that terrorists got killed in firefights because it was tough to capture them in the heat of battle. But we’ve reached a stage now when it is taken for granted that the outright objective is to go in with guns blazing.

The miners who were killed in Nagaland on Saturday were unarmed and posed no immediate threat to anyone. Yet, they were gunned down mercilessly.

Such operations sometimes give the impression of being like a medieval hunt for wild animals. It’s about killing, rather than capturing insurgents, or others who may be labelled as terrorists, in order to prove their guilt in a court of law.